Breaking Travel News interview: Kevin Brett, general manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been honoured with the titles of Africa’s Leading Business Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Hotel and Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Kevin Brett, general manager of the property, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Kevin Brett: This accolade is a beacon to our team members who have worked effortlessly in the midst of a pandemic.

The management of the hotel is proud and reassures our loyal customers of our unwavering commitment towards the provision of excellent service and value for money.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Transcorp Hilton Abuja as we move into 2022?

KB: As the team at Transcorp Hilton Abuja continue on our journey of financial recovery, the trophy symbolises positivity during these unstable times and serves as a proof of our brand promise to our guests - to ensure they feel cared for, valued and respected.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Transcorp Hilton Abuja from its competitors in Africa and the Indian Ocean?

KB: It is an iconic hotel, managed by Hilton - an industry-defining brand in hospitality and efficient management culture across all sister hotels in the chain.

The Hilton brand power, customer experience and digital innovation assist in market penetration; these are a few reasons that make the hotel distinct from competitors in Africa and the Indian Ocean.

More Information

Winner of World Travel Awards’ prize for Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for seven consecutive years, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is the flagship of Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

Built in a remote location in the 1980s, the hotel pioneered a bustling community and catalysed Abuja’s evolution into the thriving capital city it is today.

Centrally located in the capital’s commercial district, the award-winning hotel is one of the largest in sub-Saharan Africa and serves as a national landmark, having hosted countless heads of state and global events.

With a host of on-site facilities including 668 guest rooms and suites, eight restaurant and bars, a shopping arcade and extensive recreational facilities, the hotel is acclaimed as the beating heart of the city.

Find out more about Transcorp Hilton Abuja on the official website.