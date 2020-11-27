Breaking Travel News interview: Angela Brav, president, international, Hertz

As car rental giant Hertz is honoured with a global title at the World Travel Awards, Breaking Travel News here finds out more from president, international, Angela Brav

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your recognition by voters at the World Travel Awards with Hertz picking up the title of World’s Leading Car Rental Company. How does it feel to have won?

Angela Brav: In tough times, it is always great to hear positive news.

It means a great deal to our teams who represent the Hertz brand all around the globe.

We are grateful to everyone how voted for Hertz and to our customers and travel partners for the faith they place in us.

BTN: How useful are the World Travel Awards when it comes to promoting Hertz to a global hospitality audience?

AB: As a global brand, known for our fleet, network and high levels of service worldwide, it is important to continually track our customers’ satisfaction.

We have internal and external service measures that we monitor constantly, however we also operate in a dynamic and highly competitive industry, so it is welcome to receive a perspective from such a prestigious and renown organisation as the World Travel Awards.

BTN: Can you tell us a little about what Hertz has been up to this year – what do you think it was that caught the eye of voters?

AB: This year, the dramatic decline in business felt across the industry resulted in a need for us to right size our fleet.

However, continuing to deliver high quality customer experience, supporting local communities with their mobility needs and remaining present and open for business was at the forefront of our business.

We are committed to delivering the high standards our customers expect and our focus has been on providing our customers with peace of mind and car rental satisfaction even during a pandemic.

We introduced our Gold Standard cleaning promise, an enhanced cleaning and sanitisation process with each vehicle sealed for protection before each rental.

Customers can also skip the counter and go straight to their car maintaining social distancing throughout their rental experience as a member of our free Gold Plus Rewards programme.

BTN: With a vaccine for Covid-19 now on the verge of being rolled out, how would you describe the mood in the travel sector as we look toward 2021?

AB: I think there is marked evolution from uncertainty and survival mode to one of greater optimism.

We have learned a lot this year and we continue to adapt and listen to our customers and travel partners to make sure we offer safer, faster and easier rentals.

The news of the vaccines for Covid-19 mean that we go into 2021 with a much more positive outlook.

I am confident Hertz is emerging a stronger and smarter business.

