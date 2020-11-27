Breaking Travel News interview: Srikanth Devarapalli, general manager, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

Having been recognised as among the best in the business by voters at the World Travel Awards, Breaking Travel News here chats with Srikanth Devarapalli, general manager at Emerald Maldives Resort, to discover more about the property

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your recognition as the World’s Leading New Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Srikanth Devarapalli: We are elated and humbled to have won this year, especially in this tumultuous year.

On behalf of the partner and chief operating officer of Emerald Collection, Aldo Scarapicchia, and the entire team of Emerald Maldives we would like to thank all our guests, partners and the World Travel Awards Team for supporting us.

BTN: Having opened in late 2019, the resort has taken its place at the top table of hospitality in record time. What is it that caught the eye of voters?

SD: The owners and the chief operating officer, Aldo Scarapicchia, of Emerald had a great vision since the inception of the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

We wanted to provide the best luxury all-inclusive experience for our guests and our passionate team members always offer personalized experiences that represent the Emerald spirit and aim to leave a lasting memorable impression.

We are also a member of Leading Hotels of the World and our guests can expect high standards and service while staying at Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.

BTN: As a new resort, do trophies and titles of this kind help get the message out to luxury travellers from around the world?

SD: Absolutely - while choosing luxury destinations guests would consider many factors and having great reviews and awards gives confidence to them.

This award means a lot to all of us and this recognition will surely delight the team and motivate them to continue delivering their incomparable excellent service.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in Maldivian tourism currently? Does news of a potential vaccine lead to hope for a more normal year in 2021?

SD: The mood is very positive and being the first country to reopen the borders for tourism certainly helped to revive the market.

The ministry of tourism did great job in handling the pandemic situation.

Being an island destination with one island one resort concept there is no other place in the world which is safer than Maldives.

Next year will be one of the best years for Maldivian tourism and we are receiving fantastic number of bookings for the first quarter of 2021.

More Information

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is developed by the Emerald Collection, an Italian company renowned for its construction and management of luxury all-inclusive resorts across east Africa, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.

The new five-star, deluxe all-inclusive resort in the Maldives officially opened in December last year.

Located in the Raa Atoll, the resort is surrounded by 1.5 kilometres of soft white sand and boasts 120 luxurious villas, both contemporary and tropical in design, divided into 60 beach villas and 60 overwater villas.

Find out more on the official website.