Breaking Travel News explores: Dubai shines at World Culinary Awards

The winners at the World Culinary Awards 2022 have been unveiled – with locations in Dubai taking a number of the top accolades.

The annual event proved to be a global gathering of the food industry, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads travelling from across the world attending the prize-giving evening at Onze Restaurant at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The results follow a year-long search for the leading brands.

Votes were cast by culinary industry professionals and the general public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Rina van Staden, director, World Culinary Awards, said: “Our World Culinary Awards 2022 winners represent those brands pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence.

“My congratulations to each of them.”

Dubai – with its tantalising range of gastronomy from across the globe – was named World’s Best Culinary Destination and Middle East’s Best Culinary Destination.

The emirate brings together the culture and heritage of more than 200 different nationalities at tables across the city.

There is nothing locals love more than food and, with whether you are looking for family-friendly cafes, celebrity restaurants, wildly inventive menus, traditional Emirati cuisine or Instagram-worthy dining hotspots, Dubai has you covered.

The city has grown to become one of the most sought-after epicurean destinations in the world in recent years.

Its gastronomy scene has diversified and progressed in line with the expansion and development of the city and remains a key driver of growth for the tourism sector.

Dubai welcomed 7.12 million international overnight visitors during the first half of 2022 – and the World Culinary Awards win demonstrates the depth of the culinary offering in the emirate.

A number of locations within Dubai also took top awards.

At.Mosphere Burj Khalifa took the title of World’s Best Landmark Restaurant, while SushiSamba, Dubai took home the trophy for World’s Best New Restaurant.

Located on the 51st floor of the St Regis hotel, SushiSamba Dubai offers unobstructed, 360-degree panoramic views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai and the Dubai skyline.

The striking interior is framed by an expansive 3D-printed ceiling installation – intricate woodwork inspired by Japanese and Brazilian weaving traditions.

Warm, deliberate lighting illuminates this masterpiece, while taking care to spotlight the cuisine and limit reflections across the immaculate skyline.

At the heart of the dining room sits a theatre-style open kitchen showcasing an energetic robata grill and sushi bar.



SushiSamba Dubai

Elsewhere, CÉ LA VI at Address Sky View was recognised as the World’s Best Rooftop Restaurant.

Serving contemporary Asian cuisine from the masters in the kitchen straight to the plate, the location is a hit with local Dubai residents.

Offering guests a chance to step into the Orient of old, Asil at Rixos Premium Dubai was honoured as the World’s Best Middle Eastern Cuisine Restaurant.

Visitors here are welcomed into an ambience where a balance of modern innovation, elegance and tradition combine the Oriental essence of food, decor and music, all in one space.

From a divine location at one of the most stylish urban hotspots, the restaurant offers the most authentic of flavours.



Coya Dubai

More than just a restaurant, Coya Dubai is an immersive experience inspired by the vibrant Latin American culture.

From the art on the walls to the tribal beats of Coya Music, guests can be taken on a multi-sensory journey from the moment they walk in.

The location took the title of Middle East’s Best Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards this year.

Pierre’s TT at InterContinental Dubai Festival City took the title of Middle East’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant, while Taste of Dubai was presented with the trophy for Middle East’s Best Culinary Festival.

At the heart of festival are a plethora of pop-up restaurants, selected from the newly released Michelin Guide Dubai.

Each restaurant will serve a three-dish menu exclusively created for Taste of Dubai.

The dishes are taster sized portions – allowing you to try a range of the best cuisines, all in one place!

Finally, Al Muntaha at Burj Al Arab took the prize for Dubai’s Best Hotel Restaurant and Ossiano Restaurant at Atlantis the Palm won Dubai’s Best Culinary Experience in what was a successful evening for the property.

