Filigrana Crowned Best Restaurant in the Dominican Republic at the World Culinary Awards 2023

The world of gastronomy is filled with remarkable culinary experiences, and the Dominican Republic has a new shining star in the form of Filigrana. This exceptional restaurant has captured the hearts and taste buds of food connoisseurs, earning it the prestigious title of the Best Restaurant in the Dominican Republic at the World Culinary Awards 2023.

A Taste of Excellence

Filigrana is situated in the heart of Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Dominican Republic. Founded by Chef Mariana De La Cruz, this culinary gem offers a contemporary fusion of traditional Dominican flavors with international influences, creating a unique and unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant’s commitment to showcasing the richness of the Dominican cuisine while embracing global culinary trends has struck a chord with both locals and visitors alike.

A Culinary Journey

The restaurant’s menu is a culinary journey through the Dominican Republic, artfully weaving together the vibrant colors and flavors of the Caribbean with a modern twist. Filigrana sources its ingredients locally, ensuring that every dish is as fresh and authentic as possible. From succulent seafood dishes like “Mofongo de Camarones” (shrimp mofongo) to the delightful “Mangú con Huevo Frito y Queso Frito” (mashed plantains with fried egg and fried cheese), each dish at Filigrana tells a story of tradition and innovation.

The Art of Presentation

Beyond the delectable flavors, Filigrana also excels in the art of presentation. Each dish is a masterpiece, with meticulous attention to detail, making it a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. The combination of vibrant local ingredients, creative plating, and a welcoming ambiance creates an atmosphere that is truly unforgettable.

A Team of Passionate Professionals

One of the key factors behind Filigrana’s success is its dedicated and passionate team. Chef Mariana De La Cruz leads this talented group of culinary professionals, all of whom share a deep love for Dominican cuisine and a commitment to pushing culinary boundaries. Their expertise and creativity shine through in every dish, ensuring that every visit to Filigrana is a remarkable experience.

Recognition at the World Culinary Awards

The World Culinary Awards is a highly respected event that annually recognizes excellence in the world of food and dining. In the 2023 edition of the awards, Filigrana was the standout winner in the category of the Best Restaurant in the Dominican Republic. This honor is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence, creativity, and passion for preserving and enhancing the rich culinary heritage of the Dominican Republic.





Filigrana’s victory at the World Culinary Awards 2023 as the Best Restaurant in the Dominican Republic is a reflection of its dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience that celebrates the country’s culinary traditions while offering a modern twist. With an innovative menu, beautiful presentation, and a passionate team led by Chef Mariana De La Cruz, Filigrana is a must-visit destination for those seeking an unforgettable gastronomic journey. Congratulations to Filigrana for this well-deserved recognition, and may it continue to shine in the world of culinary excellence for years to come.