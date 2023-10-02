5 Best African Countries to Visit in 2024

Africa is popular for its diverse attractions and enriching experiences. The world’s second largest continent is quite diverse and rich in biodiversity. Comprised of over 54 countries, Africa is one of the less discovered places yet filled with amazing wonders! From the colorful cultures and history to rich biodiversity, Africa brings to you a tapestry of experiences! Whether you are looking to the popular traditional safaris or an stress-free retreat at a tropical beach, the selected best countries listed here bring you a thrilling adventure. Here are the recommended best countries to visit this year.

Kenya

Kenya is a popular safari country. This East African nation is full of contrasts and wonders. It is the mother of classical African safari experiences and it is most known for the great wildebeest migration. A safari in Kenya offers great opportunity to experience the country’s wonders including the breathtaking landscapes, open savanna and woodland plains, dense tropical rain forests, lush mountains, the coastal beaches and more.

The country tops the list of the most preferred African safari destinations due to its unique wilderness experiences and lots of travelers visit the country year-round. A safari in Kenya must include the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, Tsavo West and East National Park. Other nature reserves that are often included in safari itineraries include the Samburu National Reserve, Lake Nakuru National Park, Mount Kenya, Laikipia and more.

While on a Kenya Safari expect to see the big five and lots of other big game including the elephants, buffaloes, lions, rhinos, giraffes, cheetahs etc. Do not miss catching the great migration live every year when thousands of the wildebeests cross the Mara River on a migration pattern between the Serengeti National Park to Masai Mara National Park.

Namibia

Namibia is one of the best countries to visit in Southern Africa. It is one of the most scenic countries and its ethereal landscapes make tourists feel secluded from the usual world. The country boasts of the popular Etosha National Park, one of the best places to see the African big five as well the Namib Naukluft National Park, a remote wilderness area that is Africa’s largest game park.

The country is an ideal place to visit for photography safaris and classic game viewing. During a safari in Namibia, expect to see the big five –rhinos, lions, leopards, elephants, and buffaloes as well as a multitude of unique wildlife that include antelopes, giraffes, oryx, wild dogs etc.

Uganda

Nicknamed the Pearl of Africa, Uganda is a landlocked country in East Africa that should not miss on your bucket list. The country is a superior wildlife viewing destination hosting a wealth of attractions and wonders. It is a destination that is Gifted by Nature!

Some of the Uganda’s top destinations or attractions include the Source of River Nile, the world’s second longest river, the Rwenzori Mountains, Lake Victoria which is Africa’s largest lake and the world’s second largest, a mixture of savanna national parks and forest parks etc.

While on a safari in Uganda, there are plenty of exciting experiences that await you. Explore Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to almost half of the remaining population of the mountain gorillas that are left in the world.

Marvel at the scenic Murchison Falls, a great spectacle formed by the Mighty River Nile squeezing through a narrow gorge, creating one of the most beautiful and powerful waterfalls in the world.

From Uganda, you can also take an expedition to discover the Rwenzori Mountain’s snowcapped peaks that rise to over 5109 meters above sea level.

From the great savanna plains and open woodlands of Queen Elizabeth National Park and Kidepo Valley National Park, you can enjoy game viewing - see herds of elephants, buffaloes and even the unique tree climbing lions on a classic game drive.

Lots of experiences await you on a Uganda Safari through the ten national parks and 12 game reserves of the Pearl of Africa.

Madagascar

Madagascar is one of the destinations that have been less discovered. Located in the remote Indian Ocean, Madagascar offers some of the finest tourism offerings on the African continent. The country has much of undiscovered and bizzare biological riches.

Madagascar is listed among the most unique places on planet earth. It is a country with diverse faces - white sand covered shores, unique mountains, tropical rain forests, arid canyons etc. It hosts a variety of wildlife and 90% of its biodiversity is found nowhere else in the world.

While in Madagascar you can experience primate viewing in breathtaking rain forests, go kayaking, watch the humpback whales, Swim with the sharks, marvel at the Baobab trees. go scuba diving etc.

The Island Country offers a luxury retreat and if you are looking for a true luxury island escape you should look no further! Some of the places not to miss include Antananarivo - the country’s capital founded in the 17th Century, Andasibe-Mantadia National Park and Ranomafana National Park, the best places to see Lemurs, Nosy Be where you can swim with the whales, the northwestern Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park where you can visit the stone forests and more.

Botswana

Botswana is one of the countries that do not miss among the best countries to visit in Africa. With bold landscapes that include the semi-arid desert, salt pans to lush grasslands, Botswana is a great place for a memorable African safari holiday.

During your safari in Botswana, you will get to experience pristine landscapes and enjoy stays in luxury safari camps that bring an authentic African Safari Experience.

From game viewing to catch the big five to boat safaris within the Okavango Delta, there is a lot not to miss during your holiday. Some of the interesting wildlife to tick off your checklist include the big cats, African elephants, the wild dogs etc. Get to experience Botswana by boat, foot safaris or even self-driven 4x4 adventures and have a breathtaking holiday in Southern Africa.

Conclusion

Africa is a continent with 54 countries. Listed above are just the best 5 countries that we believe are the best destinations to visit this year. If wildlife safaris are your thing, you should not miss on your next safari.