Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Appoints Mohamad Haj Hassan as New Country Director for Saudi Arabia

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, today announced the appointment of Mohamad Haj Hassan as Country Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth in the Kingdom, while delivering operational excellence across properties and supporting owners.



Mohamad Haj Hassan brings with him a wealth of industry expertise, with a career spanning over 25 years in leadership positions in the Middle East and Africa’s hospitality sector. Before joining Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, he served as Cluster General Manager across five properties with the Accor Group and, preceding that, held the role of Area Vice President with Rotana Hotels.



In his new role as Country Director, Mohamad Haj Hassan will play a crucial role in driving Wyndham’s business objectives within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He will oversee the delivery of operational strategies across a growing portfolio of 14 hotels and continue to build upon the projects in Wyndham’s pipeline for development in the Kingdom alongside property owners. Parallel to this, he will also collaboratively work with Türkiye, Middle East, and Africa functional leadership teams, focusing on achieving room growth, enhancing property retention, ensuring quality, elevating guest satisfaction, and optimising brand contribution.

Panos Loupasis, Market Managing Director for Türkiye, Middle East & Africa, said: “Mohamad Haj Hassan’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry makes him the ideal leader for this position to spearhead our presence in the Saudi Arabian market and complement the fantastic work our team is doing in the region. Looking ahead, we are excited to see how his leadership will further amplify our achievements in this market.’’



Mohamad Haj Hassan, the newly appointed Country Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said, “Joining Wyndham amid Saudi Arabia’s vibrant hospitality scene is a tremendous opportunity for me to represent the brand and further support the Wyndham team in solidifying its expansion. The opportunity ahead for the Kingdom is unprecedented. We have a growing youthful population and our portfolio, especially our mid-market brands, positions us as one of the go-to hoteliers in the Kingdom to support this growth.”



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes hotel travel possible for all by providing exceptional experiences at accessible price points for travellers around the globe. The company’s commitment to high-quality service not only redefines the way people experience hotel stays but also contributes to the evolving hospitality and tourism landscape in Saudi Arabia.

For more information about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, visit

https://corporate.wyndhamhotels.com/