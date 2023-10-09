Turks & Caicos enjoys bumper growth in 2023

Visitor arrivals to the Turks and Caicos Islands continue to grow immensely in 2023.

Addressing international and local journalists at a media briefing on Monday at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) State of Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), Minister of Tourism, the Hon Josephine Connolly said arrival numbers have matched pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and are on track to do the same this year with both cruise passenger and airline arrivals.

The islands welcomed 321,423 arrivals via air from January to June 2023 with the United States market leading with 291,070 arrivals. There were 28,709 arrivals from Canada, 4,437 from the United Kingdom and 27,207 from the Caribbean and other territories.

Though there was a 13.37% decline in arrivals from 2019 (502,000) to 2021 (434,863), the Turks and Caicos Islands rebounded in 2022 with 621,913 arrivals, a 43% increase over 2021.

In cruise arrivals, the Turks and Caicos Islands welcomed 491,806 visitors from January to June 2023. This is a 51.72% increase over the same period in 2022 which saw 324,161 arrivals.

The total arrivals in 2022 were 734,448 compared to 26,573 in 2021. There were 1.1 million arrivals in 2019 with 532,173 arrivals from January to June that year.

Airlift was boosted with non-stop service from major gateways in the US (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, New York, New Jersey, Dulles), Canada (Toronto and Montreal), the Caribbean (The Bahamas, Cuba, Dominica Rep, Haiti and Jamaica) and the United Kingdom (London Heathrow).

Minister Connolly announced that on November 4, 2023, Virgin Atlantic will commence their Inaugural Service, to Providenciales from London Heathrow.

As she looked forward to a successful year for the tourism industry which comprises over 85% of the country’s GDP, Minister Connolly said the new marketing and product development strategy goes beyond Providenciales, to build awareness about all the islands, the people, each island’s unique natural assets, distinct natural beauty and charm.

She said the creation of Experience Turks and Caicos is to promote all of the islands and the development of tours and attractions to assist islanders to benefit from tourism through culture/heritage tours, local culinary offers and adventure tours, land and water-based activities.

Before the beginning of SOTIC, the media were given tours to Middle and North Caicos where they explored Mudjin and Bambarra beaches, got a taste of Turks and Caicos cuisine at Miss B’s and sampled cane juice and homemade jams at Isaac Farms.

The media, representing publications such as Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, TravelPulse, Insider Report, Travel Press, Travel Courier, Travel Influencer, and Travel Noire, will experience tours to Salt Cay, Grand Turk and South Caicos during the course of the week.

They will also enjoy street food delights, custom-themed drinks, and live entertainment by Provision Band at the popular Thursday night Fish Fry.

Turks & Caicos was voted ‘Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2023’ at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony.

For more information visit Turks & Caicos Tourist Board