Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Expands Fleet to Meet Growing Demand for Ultra-Low-Fare Travel

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE and the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, has announced the addition of its newest aircraft to serve its ever-expanding network.

The national airline is ramping up operations to meet high demand, unlocking more affordable travel opportunities for tourists and residents throughout multiple continents.

The additional aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to enhance frequencies and drive ambitious growth into new territories with must-see travel destinations for adventure lovers. The airline serves a plethora of both business and leisure travel destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises across Central Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-fare travel to culturally rich destinations, creating exciting opportunities for people looking for hassle-free travel experiences. The new aircraft will provide an additional thirty thousand ultra-low-fare seats per month, making travel available for everyone and enable us to expand our network with a plethora of incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences. Our exciting recent expansions and additional frequencies highlight the strength and variety of our network and we are proud to liberate lives through affordable travel. We look forward to seeing you on board our new aircraft soon for a well-deserved vacation.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides cost-effective and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Erbil (Iraq) Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

