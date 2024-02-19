Wizz Air Launches #LetsGetLostwithWIZZ Campaign Offering Brits a Mystery Destination Adventure

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, is offering Brits the chance to win a trip of a lifetime to a mystery destination as part of its new #LetsGetLostwithWIZZ campaign.

The flight will depart from London Gatwick to the unknown destination on the 7th of March. Those selected can expect a jam-packed four-day itinerary of fun, including cultural, culinary and adventure activities.

The question of kaftans and swimsuits or snow gear and hiking boots will be answered before departure, with winners only being told what climate to pack for a few days ahead of the trip. No other clues will be revealed until touching down in the unknown location.

For a chance to win a seat on the plane, UK residents can visit the Wizz Air Instagram (@wizzair) and follow the prompts on the latest Instagram reel which will be posted at 08.00am on 15th February. Entries close on 22nd February 00.01. Those selected will be able to bring a plus one on the trip and winners will be contacted via Instagram.

From sun to snow and mountains to beaches, Wizz Air flies to more than 70 destinations from the UK. Last year, the most popular destinations for Brits included Morocco, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Spain, with many other off-the-beaten-track destinations proving popular with young travellers and families.

UK Wizz Air Managing Director, Marion Geoffroy said: “We love connecting our passengers to new countries, allowing them to meet new people and try new experiences. Going on a flight to an unknown destination is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we are pleased to be able to offer this to lucky winners here in the UK! Let’s Get Lost is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our British passengers and we hope to continue serving them as they travel the world and make new memories.”

Wizz Air has completed other Get Lost campaigns from Italy, Abu Dhabi, and Vienna.