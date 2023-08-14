WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES NEW ROUTE FROM LONDON LUTON TO CAIRO

Wizz Air, one of Europe’s fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, has announced a new route from London Luton Airport to Cairo in Egypt.

The new route will take UK travellers to Sphinx International Airport, which is the perfect destination to explore the city of Giza and the vibrant Egyptian capital.

Giza is perfect for history enthusiasts as is the site of the iconic Great Pyramid, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and The Great Sphinx, which dates back to the 26 century BC.

Travellers can also explore the bustling capital of Cairo, a modern metropolis in an ancient world, which is set along the famous Nile River. Holidaymakers can experience a taste of Egyptian culture with local music, food and river tours. What’s more, it’s within travelling distance to the Valley of the Kings and Queens which features breathtaking architectural designs.

The new route will take off each Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will start from October 30. Tickets are already available to purchase from today at wizzair.com or on Wizz Air’s mobile app.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Our routes from Egypt to the UK are fast becoming some of our most popular, so we are delighted to be offering passengers more ways to explore this culturally rich destination. From Sphinx International Airport, travellers have so much ancient history at their fingertips to discover. With slightly cooler temperatures in winter, it’s the perfect time to explore this vibrant destination as part of our new winter schedule.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport said: “Providing our passengers with even greater choice is key to the simple and friendly passenger experience that we offer. We are delighted to announce the launch of flights from London Luton Airport to Sphinx International Airport, offering passengers an exciting new choice of destination and the opportunity to visit some truly breathtaking and iconic landmarks.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.



*According to CAPA - Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022