Virgin, British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air suspend Israel flights over safety fears

It comes after other carriers, such easyJet and Wizz Air, halted flights to and from Tel Aviv following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday.

Fighting is now into its fifth day after Israel declared “war” against Hamas following the attacks. More than 2,200 people on both sides have died.

The UK Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories due to the conflict.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is to stop its flights to Tel Aviv for the next 72 hours.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers and our teams is our number one priority, always. After careful consideration, based on latest information, we have taken the decision to pause flying to and from Tel Aviv for the next 72 hours.

“As the dynamic situation evolves, we’ll keep our flying programme under constant review.

“Our teams will be in contact with any affected customers to discuss their options, which include rebooking to a later date or a full refund.

“We would advise anyone booked to travel to check their flight status on the website before travelling to the airport.”

Source: ITV News