Wizz Air orders additional 75 A321neo aircraft

Wizz Air has strengthened its operations in the Middle East signing a contract for 75 A321neo aircraft.

This takes its total order for the largest member of the Airbus single aisle to 434, and for Wizz’s A320 Family overall to 565 aircraft.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air said; “With today’s announcement, Wizz Air further reinforces its position as the largest A321neo Family operator in Europe and the Middle East. More than half our fleet has already been converted to cutting-edge neo technology. The A321neo’s unparalleled economic efficiency and remarkably low carbon footprint underpin our commitment to provide affordable and sustainable travel options for our customers. We have enjoyed a longstanding strategic partnership with Airbus and are steadfast in our commitment to this exceptional technology with one of the largest outstanding order books in the world of more than 350 neo aircraft.”

Wizz Air is an all Airbus operator with a fleet of over 180 A320 Family aircraft currently in operation.