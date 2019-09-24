Six Senses Kocataş Mansions to soft launch next month

Six Senses Kocataş Mansions will soft launch in Istanbul, cultural capital of Turkey, next month.

The hotel plans be fully prepared by spring 2020, with an offering including three restaurants and a spa with uninterrupted views of the Bosporus River.

It will be the group’s second property in Turkey, joining Six Senses Kaplankaya, which opened last year.

Located in the prosperous Sariyer district of Istanbul’s European side, the 45-room and suite hotel has seen the transformation of two former 19th-century mansions: Kocatas Mansions and the next-door Sait Pasa Mansion.

These mansions were owned by and named after Ottoman minister of justice, Necmettin Molla Kocataş, who was also the owner of Kocataş Water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a devastating fire, which left them uninhabited for the last 20 years, much care has been taken to restore these homes to their original grandeur.

The interior design throughout blends traditional local influences with contemporary Six Senses signature touches.

Located just moments from the Bosporus River, guests will enjoy far-reaching dramatic views of the river as it begins its last curve towards the Black Sea.

Omar Alfardan, chief executive of Alfardan Group, commented: “The partnership between Alfardan Group and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas proves to be timely and strategic, as Turkey continues to emerge as a highly popular destination in the region.

“Six Senses Kocataş Mansions is a tribute to history and culture, and it represents our unique take on hospitality and urban hotel living which will be clearly reflected in its incredible designs and state-of-the-art facilities.”

Easily accessible, Istanbul New Airport is a 40-minute drive away.

Neil Jacobs, chief executive, Six Senses, added “We are very happy to partner with the Alfardan Group for this historic project.

“Ideally situated in the city’s prosperous northernmost district with its vibrant outdoor cafés and garden areas, this remains truly the best spot for a Six Senses hotel in Istanbul.

“It will appeal to local residents in search of an urban wellness fix and great dining experiences, and also to international travellers who wish to explore the city.”