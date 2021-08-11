LATAM boosts Airbus A320neo as rebound gathers pace

LATAM has acquired a further 28 A320neo planes as it continues to rebuild its fleet in South America.

The aircraft are in addition to the 42 previously agreed upon with Airbus.

This order, which now totals 70 aircraft, maintains the LATAM fleet as the largest in Latin America, with greater range and capacity.

“The purchase of these highly efficient aircrafts is a sign of the commitment we have made with the transformation towards a carbon neutral LATAM in 2050.

“At the same time, these 70 aircrafts reinforce the connectivity scale of the region.

“We will continue working responsibly to exit Chapter 11 with a fleet that accompanies the new challenges,” said Roberto Alvo, chief executive of LATAM Airlines Group.

Following this agreement, the group aims to strengthen operations in all its subsidiaries at the regional level with a modern fleet and maximum efficiency in environmental matters, one of the pillars of its sustainability strategy.

In turn, LATAM seeks to consolidate the longest range of destinations in and from Latin America and the Caribbean, hand in hand with the connectivity agreements with Delta Air Lines, currently under review by various regulatory authorities in the countries where the group operates.

President of Airbus for Latin America and the Caribbean, Arturo Barreira, added: “The decision of LATAM Airlines Group to continue incorporating A320neo aircrafts, demonstrates its great commitment to sustainability.

“The A320neo has the latest generation engines, sharklets, and an innovative cabin, serving as the most comfortable, fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly single-aisle aircraft in the world.”