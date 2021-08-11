Aer Lingus cleared for USA take-off from Manchester

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has granted an airline operating licence to Aer Lingus (UK), part of the Aer Lingus Group.

The move will allow the company to undertake transatlantic scheduled passenger services between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Starting from the end of September, the Irish airline has plans to launch non-stop services between Manchester (MAN) and New York-JFK and Orlando (MCO).

This will be followed by a direct flight to Barbados (BGI), to launch on October 20th.

Another route, to Boston (BOS), is pencilled in to launch in the summer of 2022.