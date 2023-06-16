Weeva Makes Waves at Travel Trade Shows and Awards

It’s been an exciting couple of months for Weeva as momentum gathers around the new digital sustainability management platform built FOR the tourism industry, BY the tourism industry.

In April, MD Julie Cheetham and Sustainability Content and Support Lead Nwabisa Mjoli were delighted to accept Weeva’s first Responsible Tourism Award for “Addressing Climate Change” at WTM Africa. The new, disruptive data management tech is also making waves internationally – making it to the last three finalists from thousands of applicants for both the UNWTO Awake Tourism Challenge and the Business Travel Awards Europe for “Achievement in Sustainability: data and reporting”.

Weeva was also excited to sponsor the Sustainability Stage at the We Are Africa Open House in Cape Town last month, which included a special Africa edition of the “Funny Old World” podcast hosted by eco-guru Juliet Kinsman (Sustainability Editor) and media pundit Simon London.

In this bonus WAA episode they drew interesting insights from both experts and new voices in sustainable travel on topics including:

⚡ Why you cannot shame the luxury traveller into being more sustainable

⚡ How to spot the difference between marketing ploys and genuine action

⚡ Tell don’t sell — why stories matter in today’s media landscape

⚡ The lessons luxury tourism properties can take from manufacturing lines

Julie Cheetham, Managing Director of Weeva, also presented and facilitated an interactive sustainability masterclass at the Sustainable Travel & Tourism Agenda (STAS) conference alongside Dr Anne-Kathrin Zschiegner, Director of The Long Run, hosted at the Serena Beach Resort & Spa in Mombasa, Kenya from 8-9 June 2023.

Users will be able to produce impact reports for their tour operator and travel agent partners backed by real data. You can view the demo video on weeva.earth, sign up for the newsletter and follow weareweeva on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.