Emirates Unveils Luxurious Bulgari Amenity Kits for First and Business Class Passengers

Now onboard, Emirates is offering First and Business Class customers a new collection of exclusive Bulgari amenity kits for the summer season. With a gradual introduction on select routes and long-haul flights, the new range features colour palettes designed to reflect Emirates’ newly upgraded aircraft cabin interiors, alongside the latest best-selling fragrances from globally recognised luxury Italian brand, Bulgari.

As part of Emirates commitment to provide exceptional customer experiences onboard, the new range features a selection of 8 collectible bags across First and Business Class in a range of colours and fabrics, with an array of travel-friendly amenities inside. Customers can look forward to Bulgari fragrances, including the High-Perfumery Collection Le Gemme offered in designs created exclusively for Emirates, a keepsake gold-lacquered Bulgari mirror, plenty of self-care travel treats, and new additions of foam ear plugs and soft elastic hair ties.

New First Class Amenity Kits

In First Class, the luxurious range for men features 2 individual collectible bags, containing an array of amenities to ensure Emirates customers fly better. There are two shapes available, a classic toiletry bag and an elegant handheld pouch, both in chestnut brown synthetic leather with forest green accents and cream trim. Inside is a newly developed 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME KOBRAA Eau de Parfum. Inspired by the enigmatic Snake Jasper stone, a symbol of powerful regeneration and life force, the scent is built around one of the most sacred raw materials – black incense. Developed by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier, it maintains the clean, fresh facets of white incense while adding powerful smoky notes. The kit also features other Bulgari products such as an aftershave balm, a body emulsion, a cleansing towel, and a lip balm, presented to customers into a Bulgari drawstring pouch. The kit also includes a Gillette razor, shaving foam, a dental kit, a deodorant, tissues, earplugs, and a foldaway hairbrush.

The feminine offer in First Class encompasses two metallic champagne-bronze coloured kit bags to collect, featuring turquoise trim, accents, and lining. One collectible bag is shaped like a vanity case and the other like a clutch. Inside the amenity kits is a newly developed 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME OROM Eau de Parfum. This exceptional fragrance was crafted by master perfumer Sophie Labbé to reflect the dual gender of the exquisite vanilla, the second most expensive spice worldwide. BVLGARI LE GEMME OROM exudes an intense amber woody fragrance featuring one of the finest bourbon vanilla absolute and precious natural oud wood. The kit also features an engraved gold-lacquered Bulgari mirror – a keepsake piece exclusively crafted for Emirates encased in a soft Bulgari pouch, alongside other Bulgari products such as a face emulsion, a body emulsion, a cleansing towel, and a lip balm. Ensuring First Class passengers arrive to their destination fully refreshed, the kit also includes earplugs, a dental kit, a deodorant, tissues, a foldaway hairbrush, and a new soft black elastic hair tie.

New Business Class Amenity Kits

Featuring a stylish soft cream shade with pops of coral, the Business Class range offers two bag shapes for women, a pouch and classic toiletry bag silhouette, both made from synthetic leather. The amenity kits feature the iconic fragrance BVLGARI OMNIA CORAL Eau de Toilette. Inspired by the solar vitality of red coral, master perfumer Alberto Morillas crafted Omnia Coral to open with the brightness of bergamot essence and goji berries accord, with the soft nuances of brightly coloured orange hibiscus notes. The flowery heart notes are graced by the fresh evanescence of water lily accord, and a fruity pomegranate accord mingling with the elegant depth of cedar wood essence. Customers will also receive a complementary Omnia Coral-scented face emulsion and body lotion, alongside a Bulgari lip balm. Other comfort essentials will be offered to customers including a dental kit, earplugs, a double mirror made from wheat straw material, a deodorant, tissues, and a foldaway hairbrush with a new soft black elastic hair tie.

The masculine Business Class offering features two contemporary chestnut brown fabric bags with cream faux leather accents, in a handheld style and a classic toiletry bag silhouette. The fragrance included in these kits is BVLGARI MAN IN BLACK Eau de Parfum, the iconic masculine best seller of the brand. Alberto Morillas, master perfumer of this amber spicy olfactive signature, expresses a magnetic fragrance with notes of vibrant spices and a leather accord. Inspired by the same iconic scent, a complementary BVLGARI MAN IN BLACK scented aftershave balm and body lotion are included, alongside a Gillette razor, shaving foam, a dental kit, earplugs, a deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush made from wheat straw.

Emirates has collaborated with the Italian Maison for more than 15 years. The 2024 summer season of Bulgari amenity kits will be the 16th version offered onboard, offering curated luxury amenity kits to Emirates customers worldwide.