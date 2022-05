Future Hospitality Summit returns to Saudi Arabia, with a monumental programme that focuses on the wider Arabian region. A hybrid format is available for those who would like to access some of the conference sessions remotely. Click HERE to watch LIVE. The event will be live streamed from Riyadh at 13:00 AST, UTC +3.

Older All aboard London’s transformational Elizabeth line Newer The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches ocean plastics programme