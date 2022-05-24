flynas launches direct flights to Hyderabad in India

flynas, the national leading low-cost carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of new and direct flights to Hyderabad-India, as part of its global expansion plan in 2018. Hyderabad flights are now available for booking via all flynas booking channels. The first flight will take off on the 29th of June 2018.

flynas will operate two flights a week between Riyadh and Hyderabad, every Thursday and Saturday, starting from 12:30 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 8:00 am, while flights from Hyderabad to Riyadh will start at 8:55 am every Friday and Sunday.

Complimentary meals for both Plus and Premium fares, as well as free luggage weight of 20 to 40 kg will be offered on flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad.

flynas is considered the Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2021 by World Travel Awards.