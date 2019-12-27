Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah introduces new vegan menu

Lao is ringing in the New Year with the launch of a brand-new vegan menu.

To introduce the new Chay Time menu, which will be available from today, the south-east Asian culinary hotspot located at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is offering a limited-edition special with three courses for only AED149.

With guests looking to choose a healthier lifestyle in the new year, Lao is providing diners with an array of delicious, fresh vegetarian and vegan options.

The new menu will incorporate some of the traditions embedded in Vietnamese culture, such as summer vegetable rolls, tofu and eggplant in tomato sauce, Saigon crêpes and much more.

The dishes aim to elevate conventional vegetarian and vegan cuisine by fusing traditional cooking techniques with 21st century presentations, to deliver matchless flavours and elevated sensory experiences.

The word “chay” – meaning vegetarian or vegan in Vietnamese – has an interesting place in the culinary history of Vietnam.

In order to prepare proper vegetarian cuisine, the ingredients must be delicious, healthy and also eye catching, as chefs ensure to create dishes that imitate the taste and appearance of meat dishes.

The Chay Time special will give guests the opportunity to choose a starter, main and dessert for only AED149 until end of February.

Taking its inspiration from the first millennium tribe that settled across south-east Asia, Lao reflects the rich culinary traditions of the Lao people, heavily inspired by the natural beauty and fundamental cuisine of Vietnam.

An ideal setting to enjoy with family, friends and loved ones, coupled with the vibrant location overlooking the hotel’s central gardens, Lao is sure to be a crowd pleaser.