ACE of MICE exhibition to return to Istanbul this month

Turkey is preparing for the return of the ACE of MICE show, set to take place at the Istanbul Convention Centre later this month.

Hosted by Tourism Media Group, the event is designed to bolster the meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions sector in the region.

For the seventh annual event, a record turnout is anticipated, with partners from Europe and Asia expected to attend.

Sponsored by Turkish Airlines, the professional hosted buyer program organised by the exhibition aims to gain new clients and markets for attendees.

Following on from the success of last year, the opening party of the ACE of MICE show has become a ritual and aims to provide togetherness and motivation within the industry.

The conference program and seminars have the goal of raising the bar in the hospitality sector.

Delegates are encouraged to visit to strengthen business relationships by meeting significant MICE companies and buyers, as well as to expand business volumes

There will also be a chance to attend sessions and panels which are presented by expert local and international speakers Invitation to various networking activities.

More Information

The Ace of MICE by Turkish Airlines event takes place in Istanbul between January 22nd-24th.

The programme for the 2020 Ace of MICE event can be seen here, while interested parties can register on the official website.

Find out more about the show here.