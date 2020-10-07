Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah adds family accommodation options

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has introduced a new collection of family rooms and suites.

The ultimate in space and luxury, these interconnecting rooms and suites provide a generous haven in which the whole family can spread out at an affordable price.

In line with the launch of the family rooms and suites and just in time for school holidays, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is offering its ‘Family Fun’ package with daily breakfast and late check-out.

The new collection of Family Rooms and Suites includes:

Deluxe family room: These two generous connecting rooms offer one room with a king-sized bed and the other with two queens.

Deluxe two-bedroom family suite: In this expansive configuration, families can spread out in a suite boasting a separate living room, dining table and private bedroom with a king-sized bed connected to a deluxe room with two queen-sized beds.

Waldorf Astoria two-bedroom family suite: The largest of the family suites, this spacious and luxurious setup includes a residential-sized suite with a separate living room, dining table, mini-kitchen and private bedroom featuring a king-sized bed connected to a deluxe room with two queen-sized beds.

As interconnecting rooms and suites, each space features its own balcony overlooking the stunning sea along with comfortable seating areas with 42-inch HDTVs as well as large marble bathrooms with double vanities and separate walk-in showers.

Appealing to families, little ones will enjoy the special amenities provided just for them, such as child-sized bathrobes, slippers and pillows as well as bathroom toiletries, in-room activities and a variety of children’s TV channels.

Supplies for infants and toddlers, such as baby cots, wipes, diapers, bottle warmers, portable baths and even child-proof electric plugs makes the family room or suite feel just like home.

For dining, kids can choose from a wide selection of healthy items and traditional favourites either in-room or at the hotel’s various restaurants.

Table activities along with kiddie cutlery and crockery complete the experience for little guests.

With a generous 200-metre private soft-sand beach and an expansive family pool and garden area along with various distinct restaurants and lounges and a world-class spa, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has everything families need for a memorable escape.