Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel opens in Argentina

Marriott International announced the long-awaited opening of the Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel.

Previously operating as the Hotel Panamericano Buenos Aires, the property underwent an extensive conversion to meet the quality standards of the international brand.

Located in the heart of the city, with convenient access to must-see attractions such as the Teatro Colón, the Obelisk and the Palace of Justice, the hotel is well positioned to become a favourite among business and leisure travellers visiting this South American destination.

“We are thrilled to work with Gotel Hotel Management and bring the Marriott Hotels brand back to Argentina after so many years,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Marriott International chief development officer, Caribbean and Latin America.

“This opening marks the beginning of a new stage for Marriott International in this coveted destination where the European style is deeply intertwined with the Latin American culture.”

The Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel will be managed by Gotel Hotel Management, a company belonging to Grupo Hoteles Panamericano, which was created to strategically collaborate in the expansion of other Marriott brands in the Southern Cone and operate its own, as well as third-party hotels.

Offering a unique 360° panoramic view of some of the city’s most emblematic neighbourhoods, such as Recoleta, Puerto Madero and San Telmo, the property features an eclectic porteño design, including two towers inspired by the classic French-influenced architecture that still prevails in the city today.

“We are proud to be working with Marriott International in the development and management of all its brands as a strategic partner in the Southern Cone,” said Marcelo Ubach, chief executive of Grupo Hoteles Panamericano.