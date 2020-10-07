New European leadership for Wyndham Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the appointment of four regional leadership roles across Europe.

The new hires are part of a strategic plan to place regional resources closer to the business in the local markets, and provide closer enhanced support to its hotel partners across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa.

Responsibility for the for the key European regions falls to Jackie Brown, north and west Europe; Sascha Dalig, central Europe; Vassilis Themelidis, south and east Europe; and Mehmet Ferman Dogan, Turkey.

Each of the newly appointed directors will spearhead operations in their respective region, while also driving key hotel support programmes and powering the brand recognition.

The move follows the appointment of Michel Augier as regional director for Middle East and Africa and Nikhil Sharma as regional director for Eurasia in 2019.

Dimitris Manikis, president, Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Jackie, Sascha, Vassilis and Mehmet Ferman to Wyndham.

“Each of them brings a wealth of sector experience and individual skills that perfectly complement our existing talented teams.

“Their leadership and focus on engagement will be instrumental in delivering our EMEA strategy to continue to drive consistency, add value and place our regional resources closer to our hotels partners.”

Based in London, Brown oversees a growing portfolio of 120 Wyndham branded properties in the region, with almost 70 hotels in the UK alone.

She brings a varied industry experience across sales, revenue management and events, having worked for several independent hotels and major hospitality chains.

She recently served as executive director for Freeman, a multi-national events business where she was responsible for commercial strategy, exhibition delivery and sales development in EMEA.

Brown commented: “North and west Europe represents a key region for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with a very exciting portfolio in established markets as well as new and emerging destinations.

“I am delighted to join Wyndham and I look forward to continuing the remarkable work the team has done in this fascinating region.”