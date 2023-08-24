Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis Elevates Luxury Hospitality in Egypt’s Capital

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) iconic luxury hotel brands, announced its expansion into Egypt and the African continent with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis. The elegant hotel brings a welcoming atmosphere, unforgettable experiences, and seamless, personalised service to the Egyptian capital, providing a tranquil oasis, complete with beautiful botanical gardens, for guests to unwind away from the bustling streets of the city.

Perfectly located in the ancient city of Heliopolis, Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis is close to Egypt’s main presidential palace, with must-see spots like Downtown Cairo, Khan El Khalili Bazaar and the highly anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum all easily accessible from the hotel. The up-and-coming New Administrative Capital, a new urban community home to government, residential, business and cultural districts, is also within convenient reach from the hotel.

A blend of modern elegance and local authenticity, the hotel features 252 luxurious and contemporary deluxe rooms and suites. Four exquisite restaurants and bars invite guests on a journey of discovery, whilst best-in-class facilities include a Waldorf Astoria Spa and stunning event spaces.

Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “Egypt welcomed 11.7 million tourists in 2022, up 46% on the previous year, and with Cairo often being the starting point for travellers’ journey to discover Egypt, we are delighted to bring the world-renowned luxury of Waldorf Astoria to this sought-after destination. Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis will appeal to discerning guests seeking world-class luxury, offering enriching experiences and unparalleled service within easy reach of Cairo’s vibrant cultural and heritage sites.”

A Refined Haven

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing on influences from the city’s history and culture, Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis boasts ancient Egyptian references reinterpreted in a modern way to invoke a deep sense of place. Designed by the London-based Adrian Barboza Design, the interiors are inspired by the Art Deco era and also include references to Pharaonic arts, with a calming colour palette of rich greens and blues, warm wood tones and natural materials.

Upon arrival, guests enter a soaring glass-walled atrium lobby curved into the shape of the eye of the Pharaonic god, Ra. Taking centre stage is the iconic Waldorf Astoria clock – a signature feature of Waldorf Astoria hotels across the globe – which displays the time within two rings of flowing water, inspired by the River Nile and Pharaonic architecture.

“As the first Waldorf Astoria property to debut in Egypt, Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis signals Hilton’s commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio to the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. “Our personal, elegant service and timeless environments are at the heart of every hotel, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests in Egypt.”

“Our personal, elegant service and timeless environments are at the heart of every hotel, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests in Egypt.” Dino Michael, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Hilton Luxury Brands

The sense of calmness and serenity continues in the guest bedrooms. Believed to provide strength and power, the white and blue lotus are often found within ancient Egyptian decorations and have been subtly incorporated into the design and artwork of the beautifully appointed rooms and suites. From the hand painted ceramics, plush velvet fabrics and marble mosaic tiles to the locally inspired artwork and intricately detailed rugs, each design element has been meticulously curated to reflect the cultural history of Egypt whilst providing a comfortable and luxurious haven for guests.

A Personal Touch

Guests at Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis can take advantage of the bespoke Personal Concierge service enjoyed at Waldorf Astoria hotels globally. The experience begins pre-arrival as the team works with guests to tailor their stay to their exact preferences and requirements. During the stay guests receive a personal welcome at check-in and escort to room, as well as assistance with any special requests, and upon departure, a complimentary bag packing service and a swift checkout is offered.

The Best of Culinary

In line with the Waldorf Astoria legacy of food and beverage excellence, Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis presents a variety of exceptional dining options for guests to enjoy, whether it is for pre-dinner cocktails, a relaxed dinner or poolside refreshments.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, Brasserie Ayda serves an eclectic ‘Mediterranean-without-Borders’ menu that provides a haven for guests, whether they arrive solo or with a large group. With stylish interiors designed to resemble a Mediterranean garden, the open kitchen, vibrant bar and pretty terrace offer a buzzing energy from breakfast right through to dinner and into the night, with lively music and entertainment alongside sharing plates and creative cocktails that showcase the very best of the Mediterranean and France, all using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Peacock Alley, a signature lounge found at Waldorf Astoria properties around the world, serves as an ideal venue for both sophisticated and informal gatherings where guests can enjoy specialty Arabic coffee and artisanal pastries, or delight in afternoon tea and expertly crafted cocktails with Egyptian mezze dishes.

Channelling a bygone era, Bar Raa is named after the ancient Egyptian sun god and offers an intimate, elegant atmosphere. Eclectic jazz music and live performances set the tone, with a menu of sharing bites, some of Cairo’s most creative cocktails and premium beverages inviting guests to linger long into the night.

Those looking to soak up the sun and lounge by the pool can enjoy lighter fare and refreshing treats at Le Jardin Pool Bar. With a secret garden ambience, guests choose from Mediterranean fusion dishes alongside refreshing cocktails.

Spa & Wellness

Opening later this year, the Waldorf Astoria Spa provides a luxuriously curated experience for guests looking to relax and enjoy wellness treatments. The interior design of the spa is inspired by nature and features four state-of-the-art treatment suites, each providing a full guest bathroom and private relaxation zone, and one multipurpose treatment room. Guests can enjoy a comprehensive menu of treatments from face to body, including a traditional Hammam scrub experience.

All guests are greeted at the Waldorf Astoria Spa with a bespoke welcome experience in the arrival lounge and will have the opportunity to trial products after their experience and receive a personalised prescription for home care.

The spa also features Psammo Therapy treatment tables in two of the suites. Psammo, otherwise known as hot sand therapy, was a tradition of the ancient Egyptians, and delivers a cocooning and comforting effect, surrounding the limbs with heat – the perfect complement to any treatment.

Meetings & Events

For those looking to host a memorable event or celebrate a special occasion with loved ones, Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis offers state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, including six fully equipped meeting rooms and a spectacular ballroom that can accommodate up to 2,000 guests. A dedicated team of event planners and personalised menu options ensure the smooth running of any event or celebration.

Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s world-class hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.

Waldorf Astoria is located on Orouba Street, Heliopolis, Cairo, just minutes away from Cairo International Airport.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria, please visit stories.hilton.com.