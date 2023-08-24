Louisville Is the Place to Be This Bourbon Heritage Month

Long before September was declared U.S. National Bourbon Heritage Month in 2007, Louisville, Kentucky, has been shining a spotlight on America’s Native Spirit.

Once considered the “Wall Street of Whiskey” before prohibition decimated the industry in the 1920s, Louisville has recently undergone a city-wide renaissance largely thanks to the rising popularity of the Kentucky-born beverage. In 2013 the city began to reclaim its Wall Street of Whiskey title with the opening of the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, which kicked off a Bourbon resurgence throughout the city. A decade later, new hotels, restaurants, cocktail bars, and festivals are riding the Bourbon wave as Louisville holds strong to the title of ‘Bourbon City’.

Here are some of the top reasons to visit Louisville this September:

Venue Openings

The Last Refuge: GRAMMY Award and Nobel Prize-winning American songwriter Bob Dylan is opening a bar, restaurant, and music venue inside a 150-year-old church in Louisville’s vibrant NuLu neighbourhood late this September. A homeplace and brand experience for Dylan’s co-owned whiskey brand Heaven’s Door, The Last Refuge will feature a retail store selling Heaven’s Door products, Dylan’s albums and books, a bar with a towering whiskey wall featuring over 1,500 whiskey brands, and a music venue occupying the church’s former sanctuary on the second level. Phase 2 of the project will include the opening of an accompanying art experience which will showcase some of Dylan’s artwork, multimedia displays, and curated work by other Kentucky artists. https://www.heavensdoor.com/distillery

Festivals

ADVERTISEMENT

Bourbon & Beyond: Proclaimed the “World’s Biggest Bourbon & Music Festival,” Bourbon & Beyond brings four days of award-winning musicians to Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds, September 14-17. Headliners include Brandi Carlile, The Killers, The Black Keys, and Bruno Mars, along with dozens of other internationally known acts. In addition to incredible music, more than a dozen distilleries will be on-site, offering over 100 different varieties of rare, vintage, and experimental bourbon expressions to taste. Culinary experiences include intoxicating celebrity and Kentucky chef demos, great eats from local restaurants, and local and regional vendors. https://bourbonandbeyond.com

Louder Than Life: Named the “Largest Rock Festival in America” in 2019, Louder Than Life will feature an incredible line-up of musicians at Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds September 21-24, with headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and Green Day all taking the stage over the four-day event. Local food and drink culture will also be incorporated into the festival’s culinary offerings with pop-ups from popular Kentucky whiskey brands and local Louisville restaurants. https://louderthanlifefestival.com

Additional September Festivals:

- WorldFest | Aug. 31- Sept. 4

- Parrotheads in Paristown | Sept. 1-2

- Louisville Pride Festival | Sept. 9

- Big Four Arts Festival | September 9-10

- Kentucky Bourbon Festival | September 15-17 (Bardstown, KY)

Hotel Openings

The Myriad Hotel: During the 70’s when disco-funk, flares and glitter balls were all the rage, Louisville laid claim to producing over 90% of all disco balls lighting up the dancefloors across America. Fast forward to 2023 and it a former disco ball factory in Louisville’s Highlands neighbourhood that is about to be given a new lease of life. The Myriad hotel will open mid-September and feature 65 guest rooms, including 15 different room styles and two bunk rooms, along with high-end amenities including an outdoor pool & club, Mediterranean-inspired Paseo restaurant (opened in June), and vibrant café and cocktail experience Switchboard, offering grab and go coffee and pastries, space to work remotely, and a selection of curated cocktails. https://www.myriadhotel.com

While planning a trip to Louisville, download a copy of Louisville Tourism’s annual Visitor Guide to see the city’s top attractions, culinary hotspots, and bourbon distilleries. Visitors also can get additional city attraction, lodging and dining assistance at www.gotolouisville.com.