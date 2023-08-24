Barceló Hotels & Resorts Opens in the Maldives with the Opening of Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort

A new chapter in soft-club style hospitality is written as Barceló Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the opening of its maiden Maldivian resort — the exquisite Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives.

As the doors of this breathtaking paradise swing open, Barceló embarks on a journey of opulence, relaxation, and discovery in one of the world’s most coveted travel destinations. Nestled amid the ethereal beauty of the Maldives, the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort is a sanctuary that harmoniously blends natural splendour with refined service. Today, the resort celebrates the momentous occasion of its grand opening, extending a warm welcome to its inaugural guests who are destined to experience the epitome of hospitality.

“Santi Rodriguez-Bustelo, General Manager of Barceló Whale lagoon Maldives shared their excitement, stating, “The Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort marks a significant milestone in our global journey, representing our dedication to creating extraordinary experiences. This enchanting resort exemplifies the beauty and allure of the Maldives, offering a haven for discerning travellers seeking unmatched indulgence”.

Guests embarking at the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort can look forward to an array of unparalleled amenities and activities, including:

Elegant Retreats: Unique villas and suites thoughtfully designed to embody the essence of the Maldives, each providing sweeping vistas of the ocean and direct access to pristine beaches.

Culinary Excellence: A symphony of flavours awaits at the resort’s distinguished restaurants and bars, where guests can relish global gastronomic delights, local delicacies, and inventive libations.

Spa: The resort’s spa offers a haven of relaxation, delivering an assortment of treatments and therapies that nurture holistic well-being amidst serene surroundings.

Marine Adventures: A plethora of aquatic escapades, encompassing snorkelling, diving, and water sports, affording guests the opportunity to explore the vibrant marine life and resplendent coral reefs of the Maldives.

Cultural Revelry: Immersive encounters that honour the local culture and heritage of the Maldives, spanning traditional performances and curated excursions.

In harmony with its opening, the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort is extending an exclusive Special Preopening Flash Offer to astute travellers seeking a remarkable getaway experience. This limited-time offer promises an unforgettable journey amidst the allure of the Maldives.