Vournakis to lead global customer group at CWT

CWT has appointed Nick Vournakis as head its global customer group.

This newly expanded position will encompass his existing responsibilities as president of CWT Sato Travel, the military and government division, as well as assuming responsibility for all of the global customer accounts.

Under the title of managing director global customer group, and taking effect from July, Vournakis will continue to report to Kelly Kuhn, CWT chief customer officer.

Current global customer group lead, Cathy Voss, will be appointed to a new role of senior strategic advisor, as she transitions towards retirement.

With effect from July, in her new position, she will support strategic commercial initiatives for the customer organisation, and continue to report to Kuhn.

“Nick has an outstanding track record of supporting customers and delivering incredible results across some of the most complex and specialised travel programs imaginable.

“The breadth of his experience across two decades at CWT, provides an exciting platform for this new position,” said Kuhn.

“Cathy is also a rock star, and having worked here for 35 years has finally persuaded me to agree to her retirement ambitions, so it is with elation, tinged with a bit of sadness, that I wish them both every success in their new roles.”