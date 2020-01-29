Athmann appointed general manager at Hotel Bristol Berlin

Stefan Athmann has taken over leadership of Hotel Bristol Berlin.

Operated by Kempinski, the hotel has for over 65-years been one of the landmarks of the German capital and is centrally located on the Kurfürstendamm.

As a meeting point for Berliners and international travellers, the elegant hotel has always been at the centre of the lively change and development of the vibrant metropolis.

It re-opened in 1952 as the first Kempinski hotels after the war.

Now, Athmann, a first-class hotelier with over 20 years of experience, is taking over the management.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started his career as an apprentice at Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg and then moved to Kempinski Bristol Berlin.

Further jobs led him to InterContinental and Radisson in Berlin, to Uzbekistan, Greece and Belfast, before he returned to the capital as general manager of the Regent Hotel Berlin in 2009.

In 2015 he was appointed area general manager, Europe, for Regent Hotels & Resorts and was also responsible for the new opening of Regent Porto Montenegro.

Since September, Athmann has been managing the glamorous Schlosshotel Berlin by Patrick Hellmann, which is under the same ownership as the Hotel Bristol Berlin.

He will continue to manage the property following his appointment with Kempinski.

“I am delighted to be able to manage two very famous and historic hotels in Berlin as general manager,” said Athmann.

“Both hotels fascinated me at the beginning of my career as a young man and of course I am particularly looking forward to returning to the Bristol to embed this outstanding hotel in the luxury segment of Berlin in the coming years.”