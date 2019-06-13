Volkswagen launches WeShare car rental service in Berlin

Volkswagen has made a first move into e-mobility with the public launch of its WeShare operation in Berlin.

The service will offer a fleet of 1,500 e-Golfs, with 500 e-up! cars to be added in a few months.

The largest ever all-electric vehicle car-sharing service is powered by Vulog, a shared mobility technology provider.

The app-based WeShare service will enable users to access the fleet of electric Volkswagen cars from their smartphones on an instant ‘free-floating’ basis – meaning they can begin and end their journeys at locations of their choice across Berlin.

The scheme makes its debut in the German capital, but Volkswagen will soon launch WeShare in several more cities, including Prague, Hamburg and across Europe.

Gregory Ducongé, chief executive of Vulog, commented: “We are proud to support one of the world’s leading carmakers for its entry into the fast-growing carsharing market.

“WeShare is going to drastically change the way people move in Berlin, and allow urban users to engage with e-mobility.

“All carmakers have this incredible opportunity in front of them to transform urban mobility by deploying large shared electric fleets into our cities where sustainable mobility has become a top priority.”

He added: “With its huge flagship project in Berlin, Volkswagen is clearly leading the movement.

“By leveraging the advanced capabilities of our AiMA platform, VW benefits from a highly scalable and flexible solution that will not only allow them to grow quickly but also bring a truly unique experience to the end user.”

Vulog provides the software platform that integrates and connects various critical functions that enable car sharing schemes to operate smoothly.

From vehicle scheduling and fleet management to payment processing and parking registration services, the real-time data-driven technology stack delivers a seamless, responsive service to users and operators.