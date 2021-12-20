Germany bans UK travellers over Omicron fears

Officials in Germany have confirmed travellers from Britain will be banned in an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

German nationals and residents will still be allowed to enter from the UK.

However, they must have a negative test and quarantine for two weeks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

ADVERTISEMENT

France has already introduced similar curbs as coronavirus infections surge in Britain.

The Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI) - a federal health agency - announced the new rules as it classified the UK as a virus variant area of concern, the highest Covid-19 risk level.

Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon have also been added to the list.

Although the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany is lower than in the UK, with 50,968 new cases reported on Friday, the number of deaths following a positive Covid-19 test is rising.

Germany reported 437 deaths on Friday.