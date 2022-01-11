Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin reopens to guests

Radisson Hotel Group has kicked off 2022 with the launch of its newly-redesigned German flagship property in the heart of Berlin.

The first Radisson Collection hotel in the country offers an exceptional hotel experience in an unparalleled location in Berlin-Mitte.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin has just completed an extensive twelve-month renovation, which encompassed the redesign of all guest rooms, a reimagined front-desk space and an exciting new lobby, bar and restaurant design.

The famous AquaDom, a large freestanding cylindrical aquarium with 1,600 tropical fish, remains the centrepiece of the hotel lobby and underwent a thorough modernisation.

The hotel features 427 elegant rooms and suites across six floors.

The interior design combines wood tones with subtle grey and plum tones, accented by impactful artwork and stylish decorative accessories, which allow the rooms to feel highly contemporary and cosy at the same time.

Beneath the aquatic AquaDom, the Atrium Bar is the place to meet, enjoy coffee and cake, a wide range of spirits, beer, wine and expertly crafted cocktails, as well as a selection of smaller dishes throughout the day.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin offers 2,750 sqm of meeting spaces spread over 15 multifunctional meeting rooms on three floors.

“After an extensive creative design process and all the hard work that was put into creating our German flagship hotel, we are excited to launch Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin.

“The unparalleled location on the river right in the centre of Berlin-Mitte, the new interior design with its close attention to detail, and our signature Radisson Collection service level will make this hotel a fixture in the five-star hotel market in Berlin,” explained Oliver Staas, general manager of the hotel.