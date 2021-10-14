Lanserhof Sylt to open next spring

Lanserhof will open its first resort by the sea earlier next year.

Sylt has long been treasured for its famous healing climate and restorative sea air, which the wellness experts claim “can provide significant relief” for allergy and respiratory disease sufferers.

A €120 million project over five years in the making, Lanserhof Sylt will offer the brand’s signature approach, which combines cutting-edge diagnostics with natural healing methods.

The Sylt programme will be overseen by medical director and cardiologist, Jan Stritzke, a specialist in cardiological rehabilitation for acute and chronic illnesses

Housing 55 rooms and suites beneath Europe’s largest thatched roof, the resort will have a combined guest area of over 20,000 square metres.

In addition to the main building, the resort will feature two interconnected saltwater indoor and outdoor pools complete with counter-current system and a five-story freestanding spiral staircase centrepiece.

A continuous glass facade, the largest on Sylt, will give the impression that the thatched roof floats above, giving the property a weightless character that blends seamlessly into the rolling dunes and landscape beyond.

Designed by internationally renowned architect Christoph Ingenhoven, Lanserhof Sylt has been constructed using entirely sustainable, non-emitting materials.

The design finds inspiration from the surrounding area and climate, as well as in the construction of Frisian houses, which typically feature low storeys, glass, wood and thatch.

Commenting on opening, Stritzke said: “At Lanserhof Sylt, the magic of a new beginning can not only be felt but experienced.

“Surrounded by the unique and ever-present nature of Sylt, the new health resort awaits guests in a place where modern, flowing and natural architecture radiates tranquillity and at the same time combines modern cutting-edge medicine with the help of state-of-the-art equipment and alternative naturopathy.

“The natural and traditional combined with the new and modern are thus reflected in both the architecture of the resort and at the same time in the medical concept.

“This is something very unique.”

Image: Ingenhoven Architects