Reiniche appointed chair of Eurostar

The board of Eurostar has announced the appointment of Dominique Reiniche as its new chair.

Reiniche will succeed Clare Hollingsworth who has held the position for six years, following three as a non-executive director.

Over the past decade, the company introduced a new fleet of high-speed trains and expanded to new destinations.

As the new chair of Eurostar, Reiniche will bring a wealth of international experience and board expertise having been most recently been chief executive of the Coca Cola Company in Europe.

With her track record of high profile, consumer-facing brands, (which also includes Procter & Gamble, where she started her career, and Kraft Jacobs Suchard, where she was director of marketing and strategy) she brings international consumer insight as well as strong strategic, senior leadership and board governance experience.

Mike Cooper, chief executive, Eurostar, said: “I am delighted at the prospect of working with such an experienced, high calibre individual as Dominique.

“With her broad European outlook and deep experience of customer-facing businesses, Dominique will provide valuable insight and will complement perfectly the Eurostar culture.”

The appointment will take effect from July.

Reiniche said: “I am very pleased to be taking on the role of chair of Eurostar and to being part of this exciting, iconic business.

“Over the last 25 years, Eurostar has transformed short-haul travel between the UK and mainland Europe and I look forward to supporting the team in driving the future growth of the company.”