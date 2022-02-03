British Airways to add Nuremberg flights next month

British Airways has announced that it will be introducing a new destination to its Heathrow short-haul network, Nuremberg, located in Bavaria, Germany.

Flights to the European city will initially operate four times a week from March 27th.

The schedule will then increase to six flights per week schedule starting from May 1st and four times a week over the winter months.

The airline has conveniently timed winter flights so that customers can connect to and from other destinations across British Airways’ route network, including services to the US.

Nuremberg is Bavaria’s second largest city after Munich, and is well known for its cultural landmarks that draws visitors year-round, so customers can stroll along the vibrant streets or cruise down the beautiful Danube river in the sunshine, as well as explore the spectacular Christmas markets during the festive season.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways director of networks and alliances, said: “After over 20 months of travel restrictions we know our customers are looking for new and exciting places to visit, so the addition of this route to our short-haul network ahead of the summer season is perfect timing for anyone who would like to plan their trips for the year ahead.

“Nuremburg offers something for everyone, ranging from sightseeing in the sunshine to exploring the German markets at Christmas, so we hope our customers take full advantage of this new destination to our network.”