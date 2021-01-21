Azizi Developments prepares for Mina debut

Azizi Developments has announced that 99 per cent of the work has been completed on its premium mixed-use project, Mina, located at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Spanning nearly 38,500 square metres of built-up area, Mina features 178 units, comprising 120 one- and 54 two-bedroom as well as four spacious residences.

The project also features several retail units across 1,847 square metres.

Two thirds of the project’s total area is allocated for lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a children’s play area, a jogging track, and green outdoor spaces, private beach access, two swimming pools, a fully equipped gym and a comprehensive health club.

Executive director, sales and marketing, Nima Khojasteh said: “Mina enjoys a high demand from both local and international investors due to the sophisticated, lavish and contemporary lifestyle it offers – especially now, with it being handed over in less than a month.”

According to Khojasteh, more than 95 per cent of the residential units at Mina have been sold.

The developer has managed to maintain consistency in achieving a high pre-handover sales ratio across all of its projects, entirely selling out inventories prior to project completion.

“Owning a residence in this prestigious community, one of the most esteemed projects in the entire emirate with a truly iconic landmark address, is undoubtedly a matter of pride for our valued, savvy clients, who are also very well aware of the outstanding ROI they stand to benefit from,” he observed.

Immaculately designed to leverage its waterfront location and overlooking the Arabian Gulf with stunning views of the city’s spectacular skyline, Mina offers residents seaside serenity at its finest.