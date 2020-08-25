Virgin Atlantic to offer free Covid-19 insurance

Virgin Atlantic has introduced free Covid-19 insurance cover on all new and existing bookings.

The policy, which applies automatically to all flights booked with the carrier, is designed to complement existing travel insurance.

In the event that they or anyone else on their booking becomes ill with Covid-19 while travelling, Virgin Atlantic Covid-19 cover ensures related costs are covered, no matter how long the trip.

The insurance policy is fulfilled by Allianz Assistance and covers emergency medical and associated expenses while abroad totalling £500,000 per customer – the highest value of policy offered by any airline to date, with no excess payment required.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy also covers expenses incurred up to £3,000 if a customer is denied boarding, at either departure or in destination, or has to quarantine due to positive or suspected Covid-19 during a trip.

Customers booked to travel up to and including March 31st will automatically receive the new Covid-19 cover and Virgin Atlantic Holidays customers will also benefit, where the flights on their holiday booking are with Virgin Atlantic.

Providing the customer is travelling on a Virgin Atlantic ticket, if the flight is operated by a partner airline or a joint venture carrier - Delta Air Lines or Air France-KLM - the cover will also apply.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Our priority is always the health and safety of our people and customers and this industry-leading Virgin Atlantic Covid-19 cover ensures customers can continue to fly safe and fly well with us.”