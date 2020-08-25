Delta unveils plans for international growth this winter

Delta has confirmed passengers can expect more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights to business and leisure destinations this winter and into summer 2021.

While the airline expects international flying to continue to lag behind United States domestic growth, Delta plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule.

Delta will focus its strengths on core markets and with the support of its partners, offer customers a wide array of onward connections.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they are longing for,” said Joe Esposito, senior vice president, network planning, Delta.

“Customers flying internationally can look forward to a modernized fleet featuring our latest cabin products and a travel experience that prioritizes their health and the health of our employees from check-in to baggage claim.”

Delta will operate the adjusted schedule with a more efficient, upgraded fleet of Airbus A350-900s, A330-900neos and refurbished Boeing 767s, following the retirement of its Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of October.

The carrier will be adding service between London Heathrow and Boston five times a week in September.

The addition of Boston complements existing service from Heathrow to both Atlanta and New York-JFK.

Elsewhere in the region, between September and October, Delta will resume service to several major business and leisure markets, including an increase to its hub in New York-JFK.

In September, Delta will resume also flights from New York-JFK to Accra, Ghana; Barcelona and Madrid, Spain; Rome, Italy; plus Atlanta-Lagos, Nigeria.

In October, Delta will add service from New York-JFK to Brussels, Belgium; Dublin, Ireland; Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich, Switzerland; as well as Seattle to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Flights between Boston and Paris will return in November.

Following this resumption of service this autumn, Delta expects to maintain a similar schedule across the Atlantic through winter 2021.

Moving into next summer, the airline will expand its hub-to-hub flying between the United States and Europe, offering nonstop daily service to Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow from Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York-JFK and Minneapolis.

From Seattle and Salt Lake City, customers will have nonstop daily access to Amsterdam and Paris.

Delta’s Los Angeles hub will offer nonstop service to Paris.

This expansion also marks a restart of trans-Atlantic service for LA, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.

Additionally, Delta will add back service to Paris from its focus cities Cincinnati and Raleigh-Durham, as well as service to Amsterdam from Portland.

From Amsterdam, Paris and London, customers will then have access to more than 160 destinations throughout the region via Delta’s partners, Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM.