Vietnam attracts more Indian tourists

Statistics on Google’s market trend tracker tool have shown that the volume of searches from Indian visitors for tourism services in Vietnam was increasing strongly in recent months.

This reflects the great demand for Vietnam tourism by Indian tourists, especially when many direct flights between the two countries have been put into operation recently.

Accordingly, a report from Google shows that the search volume for flights from Indian tourists in April increased sharply by 400% compared to the same period last year. The figure jumped by 3,000% in May and is continuing to increase in June.

In June, the number of searches continued to increase and is expected to increase even more with the fact that Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have officially reopened and added more direct flights connecting Vietnam and India over recent years.

Regarding the search volume for accommodation in Vietnam, the growth rate from the beginning of April 2022 to the middle of May 2022 has increased by nearly five times. Specifically, on April 1, 2022, the search volume increased by 123% compared to the same period in 2021, by mid-May, it reached an increase of 500%. In particular, after only two months, the search volume in mid-June has increased three times compared to the beginning of April.

The states with the most visitors looking for information about Vietnam tourism are Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

The most searched destinations by Indian people are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc (Kien Giang province), Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh province), the central city of Da Nang, Hoi An (Quang Nam province), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa province), Da Lat (Lam Dong province), and Ha Long (Quang Ninh province).

India is considered one of the potential markets for Vietnamese tourism. The number of Indian visitors to Vietnam rose from 85,000 in 2016 to 169,000 in 2019.

Vietnam is nominated as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading City Break Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 and Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards.