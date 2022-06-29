ANA to temporarily change service on select international routes

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is updating its international flight schedule, with additional Narita-Chicago flights from August in response to increase in demand, and flight schedules for Europe routes announced through October 29, 2022.

ANA will continue to monitor travel viability and quarantine requirements as well as demand trends for return trips to home countries and overseas assignments, and will continue to add flights in case of further increase in demand. ANA is committed to maintaining the standards and protocols established with the “ANA Care Promiseblank,” its initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.

The summary of the latest announcement regarding route changes on international flights is given below. Please visit the ANA Website for more details about flight operations.

Changes in quarantine measures, immigration conditions and other precautions are being implemented. For customers planning to travel, please check the latest information from embassies, consulates, and health institutions in your destination.

ANA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate action when needed to provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment for our customers and employees. For further information on our special handling measures regarding ticket reservations and other COVID-19 related matters.

ALL Nippon Airlines is nominated as Asia’s Leading Airline 2022, Asia’s Leading Airline - Premium Economy Class 2022, Asia’s Leading Airline Brand 2022 and Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.