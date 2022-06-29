ExCeL London to offset all visitor travel to The Meetings Show

Held at the Royal Docks venue from 29 – 30 June, this year’s Meeting Show marks its landmark 10th edition with approximately 5,000 delegates in attendance. Hosted by Northstar Meetings Group, the event is designed for any professional working within the meetings, events and incentives industry, with this year’s keynote speakers including the likes of Lord Sebastian Coe.

During the two-day event, ExCeL is using an independent, third-party organisation to interview around 10% of attendees to ascertain their primary mode of transport when travelling to and from the event. Then, using official government carbon conversion factors, the team will then estimate total visitor emissions and the carbon impact generated. This figure will then be offset using ‘Gold Standard’ carbon credits, which are a globally recognised, traceable programme supporting Verified Emission Reduction projects.

Natalie Sykes, ExCeL’s Sustainability Manager who led the project, said: “Having recently signed the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge and been awarded the Sustainability Triple Crown for reducing our carbon footprint, our ESG Programme is an area we are very proud of here at ExCeL. With this week being London Climate Action Week, and with ExCeL hosting the flagship event Reset Connect, we wanted to do something impactful for The Meeting Show, especially with sustainability so high on the events industry’s agenda right now.”

She added: “With our electricity being 100% renewable and ExCeL having a zero waste-to-landfill policy, we hope this year’s Meeting Show has been the greenest yet and the start of many more initiatives ExCeL has planned over the coming years.”

In addition, last month the ExCeL team offset its travel emissions from attending IMEX Frankfurt by investing in a school cookstoves project in Uganda, again via the ‘Gold Standard’ carbon credits scheme.

ExCeL London is nominated as Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2022 by World Travel Awards.