United States to reopen land borders in November

The United States will reopen its borders with Mexico and Canada to fully-vaccinated travellers from November.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it will allow travel for non-essential purposes via land and ferry crossings.

From January next year, authorities will require proof of vaccination for any travel over these crossings, essential or not.

The destination has restricted travel from its northern and southern neighbours since March last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Biden administration recently revealed that restrictions on fully jabbed air travellers would be eased in November.

The current rules bar entry to most non-US citizens who have been to the UK, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil and a number of European countries within the last 14 days.

In a statement, homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said his department was “pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner”.

But he did not say what date the changes would come into effect.