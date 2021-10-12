25hours Hotel One Central to open in Dubai this year

25hours Hotel One Central has confirmed it will open its doors in Dubai before the end of the year.

A fun and vibrant property with a wonderfully welcoming aura, the property seeks to make a stay one to remember, transporting guests to an exhilarating playground that feels almost like home.

The very first 25hours hotel to launch in the Middle East, the highly anticipated Dubai outpost will celebrate and champion individuality, reverberating the mantra that 24 hours is simply not enough.

Overlooking the Museum of the Future and boasting 434 rooms and suites, 25hours Hotel One Central tells the region’s story through its interiors, combining the ancient traditions of the Bedouins with a progressive, forward-thinking design and a nod to the future.

Masterminded by interior design firm, Woods Baggot, elements of tales where the traditional meets the modern are intricately woven and exhibited floor-by-floor, creating an entirely contemporary narrative, promising a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Offering a unique take on co-working spaces, 25hours Hotel One Central provides an inviting space fully equipped with a modern ‘open’ pantry concept to encourage a community feel, allowing local heroes to connect with the well-travelled.

A paint and pottery studio, podcast recording room and record decks also add another stellar dimension to the offering in true 25hours style.

Additionally, 25hours Hotel One Central has partnered with MINI to allow guests with a sense of adventure the opportunity to get out and explore the city on their own terms.

“25hours Hotel One Central is the most exotic 25hours project I have experienced so far,” Said Christoph Hoffman, chief executive 25hours.

“From the beginning of this adventure our aim was to create a new Dubai experience of hospitality.

“Actually we want it to become the living room, the party cellar, the speak easy, the romantic hide-a-way for lovers as well as the place for relaxed and creative business meetings, inspirational various spaces, a fun rooftop for visionary thoughts and views.

“A new home and playground for the local community and of course travellers from all over the world.“

With 12 unique hotels in nine cities including Berlin, Paris, Zurich and Vienna, the brand is now looking to expand globally.