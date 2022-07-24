Canada Jetlines prepares for inaugural flight from Toronto to Winnipeg

Canada Jetlines, the new Canadian carrier, has announced its inaugural flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport to Winnipeg scheduled for 15 August 2022.

Debuting a brand new slogan of “Winnipeg: Made from what’s real,” Winnipeg offers a vibrant metropolitan experience, boasting a diverse, multi-cultural scene, including more than 100 residing cultures and nationalities. With the bustling and corporate driven Exchange District in downtown, Winnipeg also makes for an affordable and convenient option for business travel.

“The entire team at Canada Jetlines is excited to offer passengers a convenient route from Toronto to the beautiful city of Winnipeg starting on our inaugural day of August 15th,” stated Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “We are thankful to the regional community and airport for their welcoming support. We greatly look forward to our first flight to Winnipeg and intend to offer more travel options to the residents of Manitoba soon.”

“We’re thrilled to have Canada Jetlines as our newest airline partner at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and are excited to be part of its inaugural flight,” said Nick Hays, President, and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “There’s a strong demand for travel right now, as indicated by the increasing numbers of passengers we’ve welcomed at YWG over the past few months. We look forward to working with Canada Jetlines to provide more options for our community and help stimulate the local tourism industry’s economic recovery.”

The carrier will be offering launch special fares available for a limited time for flights out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to domestic destinations Moncton, NB (YQM) and Winnipeg, MB (YWG). To book ticket reservations or vacation packages, visit Jetlines.com and sign up for email updates for ticket discounts and news on upcoming destinations. Follow Canada Jetlines on all social media platforms and follow #CanadaJetlines for the latest.

Tickets are being sold pursuant to an exemption from the application of section 59 of the Canada Transportation Act. This exemption allows Canada Jetlines to sell tickets for air travel prior to issuance of its license. Canada Jetlines air service is subject to the Canadian Transportation Agency’s approval, and all prospective passengers will be informed, before a reservation is made or a ticket is issued, that the air service is subject to the Canadian Transportation Agency’s approval.