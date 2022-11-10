United Brings Back Kids’ Meals Onboard

United Airlines today announced the return of kids’ meals onboard, just in time for holiday travel. From chicken tenders and grilled cheese to French toast and dessert, children can now enjoy both breakfast and lunch/dinner menus on select United flights where complimentary meals are served.

To request a kids’ meal, customers can choose the “Children’s Special Meals” option when booking a ticket or add a request to an existing reservation using the United® mobile app. Starting next year, kids’ meals will be available for pre-order to customers traveling in eligible cabins on select United flights. With pre-order, our youngest travelers will be able to choose the kids’ meal they want to enjoy onboard before departure of any United flight eligible for pre-order.

“We’re committed to providing a great onboard experience for all of our customers, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our youngest flyers new, kid-friendly food options on select routes,” said Aaron McMillan, United’s managing director of hospitality and planning. “We know there’s a lot to balance when traveling as a family – especially during the busy holiday season – and hope this helps to put parents’ minds at ease as they prepare for travel with us.”

United’s kids’ meals are available now on flights greater than 2,000 miles, in cabins where complimentary meal service is offered, and include kid-friendly breakfast and lunch/dinner options. For select domestic flights (including Hawaii) and international flights departing the U.S., the children’s menu includes French toast with sausage, fruit and a croissant for breakfast, and chicken tenders with fruit, a dinner roll and dessert for lunch and dinner. For international flights returning to the U.S., children will also have the option of ordering the French toast meal for breakfast, but can order a grilled cheese sandwich with fruit, dinner roll and dessert for lunch and dinner.

For more details on how to request a children’s meal and for more information on all of United’s special onboard meal options, visit united.com.