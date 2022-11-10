InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping ushers in a new era of luxury

As the first hotel to open as part of a strategic partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real-estate group, Asset World Corporation (AWC), InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping will start welcoming travellers from mid- 2023.

A contemporary escape in the heart of Chiang Mai’s historic district, InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping seamlessly blends tradition and modernity to offer a guest experience steeped in true luxury and imbued with a sense of discovery. To bring the stories of Chiang Mai’s artistic heritage to life, design team of PIA Interior Company Limited drew on the city’s Lanna heritage, resulting in spaces that are vibrant, layered and engaging.

Surrounded by Chiang Mai’s iconic landscapes, InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping offers guests connectivity to nature while cocooning them into an inviting scenery that provides a sense of resort in the city. Thanks to the hotel’s central location, travellers will find a host of iconic landmarks right on their doorstep, including Chiang Mai’s walking streets, the buzzing night bazaar and the historic Tha-Pae Gate dating back to the 13th century.

When the first phase of renovations is completed, the nature-ensconced hotel will feature 240 elegant rooms and suites overlooking the charming alleyways of the old city or the jungle-clad Doi Suthep mountain. The stately guest rooms will feature stunning Lanna-inspired décor showcasing such traditional crafts as lacquering and metal beating, and spacious zen bathrooms with a plunge bathtub and separate shower.

To further immerse guests into the indigenous Lanna culture, the hotel will curate bespoke culture-centric activities. From traditional toy and umbrella-making classes to pottery workshops.

ADVERTISEMENT

InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping will offer travellers numerous ways to explore the bounty of regional crafts and contemporary artworks created by the thriving community of artists living and working in Chiang Mai. For the young explorers, a variety of children’s activities will be made available through the brand’s signature Planet Trekkers programme, keeping things engaging throughout the stay.

From a sophisticated rooftop bar and authentic Chinese dining with a modern twist to an elegant lobby lounge and a market-themed all-day-dining venue, the five restaurants and bars at InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping are carefully designed to help guests discover and savour northern Thailand’s unique flavours.

Meanwhile, a collection of glamorous event venues at InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping promises to be the backdrop to some of its guests’ most iconic and celebrated moments, with options ranging from the grand ballroom to a secluded central lawn set within the temple grounds for one-of-a-kind celebrations in the heart of Chiang Mai’s old town. An oasis of serenity at the heart of the hotel, the manicured lawn encloses Wat Chang Kong, a 600-year-old stupa nestled in the shadow of a centuries-old tree. While available for private functions, the calming green space will be a cultural hub for the local community and guests to meet over rotating art exhibitions and music events.

A conversion of the prestigious Imperial Mae Ping Hotel that had long been in the forefront of Chiang Mai’s hospitality scene for more than 30 years of operations, InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping is blessed with a storied past.