Travellers from Denmark barred from entry to UK

Travellers from Denmark are to be barred from entry to the UK from today over fears of a new strain of Covid-19.

The country is currently witnessing a coronavirus outbreak which has spread from mink to humans.

UK citizens will be able to return to Britain from Denmark - but will have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.

The updated regulations come as Denmark is removed from the quarantine safe list for UK travellers.

This restrictions exclude freight and hauliers, who will still be allowed to travel.

The decision to act quickly follows the release of further information from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus (Covid-19) in mink farms, with a variant strain of the virus spreading to some local communities.

Anyone who has returned from Denmark within the last 2 weeks will be contacted to ensure they complete the self-isolation needed to ensure the virus does not spread across the UK.

The UK government said it was working closely with international partners to understand the changes in the virus that have been reported in Denmark and we are conducting a programme of further research here in the UK to inform our risk assessments.

All travellers, including British Nationals and residents who are returning from Denmark, will be required to show a complete passenger locator form on arrival into the UK.

The travel ban and expanded self-isolation requirements will be reviewed after one week, the government added.