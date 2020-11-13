Singapore signs air travel bubble deal with Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will launch an air travel bubble on November 22nd.

The Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble agreement is described as a milestone for the global tourism industry, and paves the way for cross-border air travel in a safe and quarantine-free way.

The bilateral partnership demonstrates the close ties between the destinations, as well as a mutual commitment to providing visitors with a safe travel experience.

Australia signed a similar deal with New Zealand last month.

HKTB executive director, Dane Cheng, said: “I am excited to see the resumption of travel between Hong Kong and Singapore.

“It is a hugely important moment that shows the world that safe international travel is possible, and paves the way for us to bring tourist flights to and from other markets.

“Thanks to the united efforts of people in different sectors in stepping up their hygiene measures, we are confident Hong Kong is clean and ready to welcome visitors back.

“What is more, we have laid on a selection of amazing offers for our visitors, including hotels and attractions, a diverse selection of travel experiences, and incredible value-for-money deals.”

HKTB and STB have already put in place city-wide certification programmes to ensure traveller safety and restore travel confidence.

STB chief executive, Keith Tan, said: “The air travel bubble is a significant milestone that demonstrates the deep connections and close friendship between Singapore and Hong Kong. Singapore is well-equipped to handle the Covid-19 crisis, and with our strong track record, we are confident that Hong Kong travellers can explore Singapore with a peace of mind.

“Singapore’s tourism industry has reinvented our offerings, with new products and experiences that will surprise visitors even if they have been to Singapore before.

“Together with our tourism partners, Singapore stands ready to welcome Hong Kong travellers to Singapore.”

As part of the partnership, the tourism boards of the two cities will undertake joint promotional activities.

Both tourism boards have also prepared special gifts to welcome the first batch of visitors on the bubble, such as a limited-edition reusable face mask that showcases unique aspects of both cities.