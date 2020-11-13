Dubai warmly welcomes UK quarantine move

The United Arab Emirates has been added to the quarantine free list for UK travellers, opening travel opportunities for business and leisure.

The addition of commercial capital Dubai, which is seen as a key winter sun destination for British travellers, has been heralded as particularly significant by the tourism sector.

The move gives Brits the opportunity to travel to one of the most popular and dynamic holiday and business destinations in the world as it joins the air corridor list removing the requirement to quarantine for 14-days upon return to the UK.

Mansoor Abulhoul, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the UK, commented: “The announcement of a UAE-UK travel corridor is brilliant news and a testament to the strength of the UAE-UK relationship.

“This lays a promising foundation for when normal international travel resumes.

“The UAE remains one of the safest places in the world against Covid-19 and continues to have one of the highest testing rates globally.

“Our hotels, restaurants and malls have been up and running since April and look forward to hosting many British visitors again soon.”

Over 1.5 million UK citizens visit the Middle East destination every year, while around 120,000 are currently resident there.

Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates airline and Group, echoed the positive sentiments: “We welcome the decision to add the UAE to its list of countries where arriving travellers are exempt from quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a positive development for the many people in the UAE who have been yearning to spend time with family and friends in the UK, and vice versa.

“We believe this move will benefit businesses and tourism, and Emirates is ready to reinstate more flight services between Dubai and the UK to serve customer demand.”

Dubai, popular for its hotels, experiences, skyline, and contrasting desert is synonymous with winter sun holidays, is the perfect place to escape the impending UK winter.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), said: “Following the announcement to include Dubai on the UK’s travel exemption quarantine list, we are delighted to welcome British visitors back to the city from December 3rd [when current UK lockdown restrictions are set to expire].

“Since opening our borders on July 7th a key priority for us has been to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our residents and guests in Dubai.

“We hope these stringent measures and the news of today’s travel exemption quarantine list give confidence to British visitors to come and experience Dubai for some winter sun.”

Brits can expect to see a few changes - with social distancing measures front of mind - to keep visitors safe from the moment they step off their flight, but will still encounter warm hospitality, unique experiences and plenty of sunshine.

More Information

Breaking Travel News this week spoke to Shahab Shayan, senior manager for international operations at Dubai Tourism, about how the emirate was preparing for the return of tourists next year.

Find out what he had to say, here.

Dubai is considered the Middle East’s Leading Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.